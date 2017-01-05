Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Turkey makes new arrests over attack, tightens borders – The Times of Israel

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Times of Israel

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Turkey makes new arrests over attack, tightens borders
The Times of Israel
Turkish special force police officers and ambulances are seen at the site of an armed attack January 1, 2017 in Istanbul, Turkey. (AFP PHOTO / YASIN AKGUL). Newsroom. Email the Newsroom · Facebook · Twitter. Related Topics. Turkey · jihadists · 2017 …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.