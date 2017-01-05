Pages Navigation Menu

Turkey nightclub attack: Police 'detain several Uighurs' in raids – BBC News

Turkey nightclub attack: Police 'detain several Uighurs' in raids
Turkey has arrested a number of people of Uighur ethnicity over a deadly nightclub attack that killed 39, the state-run news agency reports. Those detained are believed to have come from China's Xinjiang region with ties to the attacker, Anadolu says.
Hiding, feigning death: Surviving Turkish nightclub massacreNewser
Turkey Detains More People in Nightclub Attack ProbeVoice of America
Turkey makes new arrests over attack, tightens bordersThe Times of Israel
Sky News –Roanoke Times –RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty –Yeni Şafak English
all 340 news articles »

