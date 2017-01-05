Turkey nightclub attack: Police ‘detain several Uighurs’ in raids – BBC News

Pages Navigation Menu

Turkey nightclub attack: Police 'detain several Uighurs' in raids

Turkey nightclub attack: Police 'detain several Uighurs' in raids
Turkey has arrested a number of people of Uighur origin over a deadly nightclub attack that killed 39, the state-run news agency reports. Those detained are believed to have come from China's Xinjiang region with ties to the attacker, Anadolu says.
