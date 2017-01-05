Turkey nightclub attack: Police ‘detain several Uighurs’ in raids – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Turkey nightclub attack: Police 'detain several Uighurs' in raids
BBC News
Turkey has arrested a number of people of Uighur origin over a deadly nightclub attack that killed 39, the state-run news agency reports. Those detained are believed to have come from China's Xinjiang region with ties to the attacker, Anadolu says.
Turkey says Istanbul nightclub attacker probably Uighur
Turkish anti-terror police conduct more raids in club probe
Turkey may have tracked nightclub gunman
