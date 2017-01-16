Turkish Airlines not involved in accident

This is to correct the wrong message that a Turkish Airlines was involved in an accident.

Earlier this morning, a cargo flight with TC-MCL registration number, operated by ACT Airlines, departed from Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) to Bishkek Manas International Airport (FRU) had an accident near Bishkek at around 01:40 UTC.

It was stated in a released statement by the Turkish Airlines that neither the aircraft nor the crew are members of Turkish Airlines.

It will be recalled that the cargo jet crashed near Kyrgyzstan’s Manas airport on Monday, killing at least 37 people, most of them residents of a village struck by the Boeing 747 as it tried to land in dense fog, Kyrgyz officials said.

According to the airport administration, the plane was supposed to make a stopover at Manas, near the capital city Bishkek, on its way from Hong Kong to Istanbul. It crashed when trying to land in poor visibility at 7:31am (0131 GMT).

Reports of the death toll ranged from 37 people, according to emergency officials, to 31 people, according to the presidential press office that said rescue teams have recovered 31 bodies as well as body fragments of nine bodies.

More than a thousand rescue workers were working on the scene by late morning in the residential area where 15 houses have been destroyed, Deputy Prime Minister Mukhammetkaly Abulgaziyev said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. Kyrgyz Emergency Situations Minister Kubatbek Boronov told reporters that it was foggy Monday morning at Manas when the plane came down but weather conditions were not critical.

Turkish media reports say the plane belonged to an Istanbul-based cargo company ACT and it had departed from Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu has called his Kyrgyz counterpart, Erlan Abdildaev, to offer Turkey’s condolences, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

