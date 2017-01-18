Turkish college kidnap: Fears over victim’s health

By Evelyn Usman & Daud Olatunji

There were fears yesterday, over the health of one of the kidnapped students of the Nigerian Turkish International College NTIC , a Sickle Cell Anaemia patient, said to have been experiencing anaemic crisis since Monday night.

This is just as indication emerged that some relations of the kidnappers so far identified by the police, have been arrested.

As at 6pm yesterday, Vanguard was reliably informed that seven close relatives of the suspected kidnappers were in police custody. They included three women who are married to some Ijaw militants from Orogbo area of Ondo state, discovered by the Police to be among those that stormed NTIC, last Friday.

Some of the arrests as gathered, were made in Warri, Delta State, where some of the women were said to have fled to when news of their husbands alleged involvement in the college’s kidnap filtered in. Others were made in Orogbo, Ondo State and Edo state.

Apprehension over victim’s condition

Vanguard was informed that one of the parents was contacted at about 9.30pm Monday, with the caller saying that his daughter, a Junior Secondary School Student was complaining of severe pains. Father of the concerned victim said to have earlier appealed to the kidnappers to accept N3 million as ransom for his daughter’s release , informed the caller that his daughter could be having anaemic crisis.

He was said to have passionately begged the kidnappers to release her to him for treatment , in order to save her life. But Vanguard learned that they (kidnappers) assured that a nurse would administer necessary treatment on the ailing girl. They were said to have also demanded to know the exact medication to give.

Efforts to reach the fear stricken father proved abortive. But a relation who spoke on condition of anonymity said; “The state of their daughter’s health has been a major concern to them since she was kidnapped alongside others.

‘’They have been praying against this since they were told that they were taken to an undisclosed creek. Perhaps, she could have been exposed to cold.”

Access to hideout difficult

The Police had earlier claimed that they had a clue on the location of kidnapped students and staff. But sources disclosed yesterday that Police would not be able to access the coastal terrain without the support of the military.

A senior police officer who would not want his name mentioned, said, “We know the exact location in the creek where the children and members of staff are kept but we cannot storm the place as that will endanger the victims’ lives.

“We will not make mistake of attempting the creek because there is no way the kidnappers will not see us coming and they may end up killing their victims. What we need at this point is the assistance of the Nigerian Air Force and the Nigerian Army, who we think have the wherewithal to penetrate the creek through the air.

“We know the kidnappers’ identities. Some of their relatives are with us. They are appealing to them apparently to appeal to them to release the victims. The family members were picked from Ondo, Delta and Edo States . They are cooperating and assisting us in talking to the abductors. But if this option fails, we will have to use our plan B, which can’t be disclosed now.

“Their identities are well known and they know we know them. But we are applying caution because of the innocent victims. We are not happy with the way they are playing with the lives of innocent children. They have taken the joke too far and the whole world is watching. The most annoying part is that one of the students is a sickle cell anaemia patient who is seriously sick at the moment”.

When contacted on the Airforce Support in the rescue operation, NAF Director of Public Relations Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa, said that the AirForce would always play its constitutional role when necessary.

But he advised that “The Police should go to the appropriate authorities and put their request forward . It’s not an issue. They know the procedure.”

Some of the victims’ parents contacted yesterday night refused to speak, saying they had been warned by the kidnappers not to divulge any conversation with them to the Police or newsmen, threatening that it could jeopardise the release of their wards and relatives.

We’ll remain silent until … — Ogun police

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Police command yesterday said that it would remain silent on further reactions or response on the kidnap until efforts to rescue the victims yield the desired results.

Spokes person for the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who described the incident as unfortunate, explained that the command was collaborating with other sister agencies to ensure that the victims were rescued unhurt.

Oyeyemi said: “The Commissioner of Police Ahmed Iliyasu was there for an on- the-spot assessment. Also, the Assistant Inspector- General of Police Zone 2, Kayode Aderanti was there, as well as the Commanding officer a Brigadier General from Alamala Barracks and operatives of Directorate of State Services, DSS, to know the situation of things. Since then, we have been working in synergy with other sister agencies to rescue the innocent victims unhurt.”

On the progress made by the command to arrest the kidnappers as well as rescue the victims, Oyeyemi maintained that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

He said “At the moment, we will not tell you how close we are on rescuing the victims for security reasons. Very soon, we are going to rescue them. When we do, you will be updated.”

