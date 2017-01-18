Pages Navigation Menu

Turkish prosecutor seeks up to 142 years in jail for Kurdish leader

A Turkish prosecutor is seeking up to 142 years behind bars for Selahattin Demirtas, the leader of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), the third-largest party in parliament, a media report said on Tuesday. According to the indictment, Demirtas’ co-leader, Figen Yuksekdag, faces up to 83 years. However, both are already in jail, along with…

