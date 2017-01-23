Pages Navigation Menu

Turkish school kidnap update: Kidnappers fail to release victims after receiving ransom

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The kidnappers who stormed Nigerian Turkish International College and made away with 3 pupils and 5 staff have failed to release the victims even after collecting 10 million Naira ransom. The kidnappers reportedly promised to release their victims on Friday night after their relatives dropped off the ransom at the agreed spot. However, after the […]

