Turkish school kidnapping: IGP deploys intelligence, anti-kidnapping squads to Lagos, Ogun

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – As apprehension surrounding the abduction of ten (10) people including school children of the Turkish International College entered its fourth day Monday, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has ordered the deployments of both the Special Tactical Response team and the Special Anti-Kidnapping teams from Force headquarters to Ogun and Lagos States.

Confirming the deployment, Force Public Relations Officer, Acting Commissioner of Police, Don Awunah, noted both the IRT and the anti-Kidnapping squad is tasked with coordinating efforts and working in synergy with Lagos and Ogun States Police Commands to rescue the kidnapped persons.

Vanguard gathered that the IGP’s Special Intelligence Technical Response team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kolo Yusuf, as well as the IGP’s Special anti-Kidnapping team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari left Abuja for Lagos on Sunday.

Recall that eight persons made up of three pupils, two UTME candidates, and three members of staff of the school were kidnapped on Friday at the school premises.

Senior Police sources in Abuja confirmed that said the Kidnappers of the children have contacted the families of the abducted victims and demanded outrageous sums of money but declined to state the amount involved.

