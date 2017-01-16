Turkish unemployment continues upward trend amid political strife

Turkey’s unemployment rate hit 11.8 per cent in October, according to data from the state-run Turkstat agency released on Monday, while youth unemployment was even higher, at 21.2 per cent. The previous month’s unemployment rate was 11.3 per cent and also marked a rise. Non-farm unemployment was recorded at 14.1 per cent, levels not seen…

The post Turkish unemployment continues upward trend amid political strife appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

