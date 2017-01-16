Pages Navigation Menu

Turkish unemployment continues upward trend amid political strife

Posted on Jan 16, 2017

Turkey’s unemployment rate hit 11.8 per cent in October, according to data from the state-run Turkstat agency released on Monday, while youth unemployment was even higher, at 21.2 per cent. The previous month’s unemployment rate was 11.3 per cent and also marked a rise. Non-farm unemployment was recorded at 14.1 per cent, levels not seen…

