Tweets: Nigerians express divergent views over BBNaija housemates
Some Nigerians who took to social media platforms on Monday, have expressed divergent views on what they termed “fake’’ accents exhibited by some housemates in the re-launched Big Brother Naija. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the reality series which was introduced in 2006 is a special Nigerian version of the continental show…
The post Tweets: Nigerians express divergent views over BBNaija housemates appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG