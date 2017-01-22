Pages Navigation Menu

Twin Sisters Lilian and Vivian of El’Vee drop the Video for Agenda (Prod. by Selebobo)

Twin sisters Lilian and Vivian who go by El’Vee have dropped the video for their single Agenda. They say – Agenda is an upbeat‎ song that tells the tale of false intentions, produced by Selebobo. Watch the Video! Follow @OfficialElvee on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

