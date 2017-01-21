Twinkas, the new ponzi scheme that has taken over from MMM – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Twinkas, the new ponzi scheme that has taken over from MMM
NAIJ.COM
There is a new ponzi scheme in town just like MMM, iCharity to mention a few which has started trending with memberships in different categories and it is known as Twinkas. This new money doubling scheme claims a promise of better returns on invested …
Twinkas, another Ponzi scheme emerges
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG