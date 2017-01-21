Twinkas, the new ponzi scheme that has taken over from MMM – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Twinkas, the new ponzi scheme that has taken over from MMM

Twinkas, the new ponzi scheme that has taken over from MMM
There is a new ponzi scheme in town just like MMM, iCharity to mention a few which has started trending with memberships in different categories and it is known as Twinkas. This new money doubling scheme claims a promise of better returns on invested …
