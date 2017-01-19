Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Twitter is finally ditching its neglected “Buy” button once and for all

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Twitter is killing off its “buy” button as it moves away from ecommerce for good. The feature never really took off on the platform despite mobile-commerce features gaining traction on the likes of Messenger and Pinterest.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Twitter is finally ditching its neglected “Buy” button once and for all appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.