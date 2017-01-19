Twitter is finally ditching its neglected “Buy” button once and for all
Twitter is killing off its “buy” button as it moves away from ecommerce for good. The feature never really took off on the platform despite mobile-commerce features gaining traction on the likes of Messenger and Pinterest.
The post Twitter is finally ditching its neglected “Buy” button once and for all appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG