Twitter User Accuses Uber Driver of Trying to Kidnap Her
A shocked Twitter user, Amarachi (@maraflux7) has accused an Uber driver of trying to kidnap her and her colleague while on a trip from Lekki to Egbeda in Lagos. She said that the driver had told her that he needs to be directed on how to leave Lekki to Lagos mainland. She added that she directed […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG