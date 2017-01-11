Pages Navigation Menu

Twitter User Accuses Uber Driver of Trying to Kidnap Her

Posted on Jan 11, 2017

A shocked Twitter user, Amarachi (@maraflux7) has accused an Uber driver of trying to kidnap her and her colleague while on a trip from Lekki to Egbeda in Lagos. She said that the driver had told her that he needs to be directed on how to leave Lekki to Lagos mainland. She added that she directed […]

