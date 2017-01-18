Twitter user insults Michelle Obama for not having a male child, says he was being sarcastic
Twitter user, LadiSpeaks insulted Michelle Obama for not having a male child after she posted a photo with their dogs, thanking people for their birthday wishes.
He was slammed and have deleted the tweet, and just tendered an apology, saying he was just being sarcastic. See more tweets below…
