Twitter user who insulted Michelle Obama suspended from work!

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Yesterday, Ladispeaks insulted Michelle Obama for not having a male child after she posted a photo with their dogs.

he was seriously slammed and have now been suspended according to his new tweets.  He also wrote a statement below…

