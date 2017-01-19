Twitter user who insulted Michelle Obama suspended from work!
Yesterday, Ladispeaks insulted Michelle Obama for not having a male child after she posted a photo with their dogs.
he was seriously slammed and have now been suspended according to his new tweets. He also wrote a statement below…
he was seriously slammed and have now been suspended according to his new tweets. He also wrote a statement below…
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG