Twitter’s small diversity gains result in cautious outlook for 2017

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Business, Technology

Twitter is still struggling to reflect the inclusiveness of its diverse platform when it comes to its internal workforce. Despite making gains and meeting its targets, its numbers for underrepresented minorities remain low.

