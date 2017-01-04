Pages Navigation Menu

Two docked for allegedly gang-raping teenager in Kano

Posted on Jan 4, 2017

TWO men, who allegedly gang-raped a teenage girl, were on Tuesday remanded in Kano Prisons on the orders of a magistrate court. The Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, who gave the order, said the accused should remain behind bars till the next date of adjournment. Muhammad Abubakar, 58, and Ali Garba, 45, both residents of Hotoro […]

