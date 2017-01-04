Two docked for allegedly gang-raping teenager in Kano
TWO men, who allegedly gang-raped a teenage girl, were on Tuesday remanded in Kano Prisons on the orders of a magistrate court. The Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, who gave the order, said the accused should remain behind bars till the next date of adjournment. Muhammad Abubakar, 58, and Ali Garba, 45, both residents of Hotoro […]
