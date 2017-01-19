Pages Navigation Menu

Two female corp members die in road accident in Akwa Ibom state

Posted on Jan 19, 2017

Two female corp members, Chidinma Sandra Ewelike and Lika serving in Akwa Ibom state have lost their lives in a road accident which occurred while they were on their way to Uyo from Etinan to use the ATM. According to Sandra’s friend, Chukwukadibia, who wrote a tribute to her on Facebook, they were inside a…

