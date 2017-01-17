Pages Navigation Menu

Two herdsmen docked in Ekiti over destruction of crops – The Eagle Online

Two herdsmen docked in Ekiti over destruction of crops
An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates' Court on Tuesday ordered the remand of Momodu Rebo, 19, and Isiaka Idris, 22, in prison custody over alleged destruction of farm crops. Police prosecutor, Samson Osobu, said the accused and others now at large committed …
