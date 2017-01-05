Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Two killed in car bomb attack in Turkey’s İzmir – Hurriyet Daily News

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Hurriyet Daily News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Two killed in car bomb attack in Turkey's İzmir
Hurriyet Daily News
A car bomb attack in the Aegean province of İzmir near the courthouse killed at least two people on Jan. 5, the İzmir Governor has announced. Governor Erol Ayyıldız said one of the victims was a police officer while the other was an employee at the

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.