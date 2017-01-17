Pages Navigation Menu

Two killed, three injured in Durban truck collision – Citizen

Posted on Jan 17, 2017


Two killed, three injured in Durban truck collision
The two men killed in the accident were apparently working on the one truck that had broken down when the collision happened. Two people were killed and three others injured when a bakkie and two trucks collided in Durban on Tuesday. Rescue Care …
Two people killed in collision between two trucks and bakkieTimes LIVE
Two dead, three injured in M7 truck crashIndependent Online
2 killed, 3 injured in KZN as truck smashes into other truck and bakkieNews24
Berea Mail –Highway Mail –Southlands Sun
