Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Two Nigerians in Etisalat Prize for Literature final three – Daily Trust

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Two Nigerians in Etisalat Prize for Literature final three
Daily Trust
From the shortlist revealed Thursday, pundits might be optimistic with two Nigerians making the shortlist of three for the first time since the competition sponsored by Nigerian telecom giants, Etisalat started in 2013 as a “pan-African flagship
Two Nigerians, a South African make Etisalat Prize for Literature shortlistGuardian

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.