Two Notorious Armed Robbers Shot Dead by Police in Kano State (Photo)

Two armed robbers killed in hands of a combined team of the Inspector-General of Police Special Tactical Squad, and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Kano State Police Command on Wednesday, after they were shot dead during a gun battle along Zaria-Kwanar Dangora Road in Kano.

This was made public by the spokesman of the Kano State Police Command, DSP Magaji Majia, who told newsmen that the operatives ran into the armed robbery syndicate, who blocked the highway with their Volkswagen Golf wagon.

According to Majia, as soon as the robbers sighted the police, they opened fire, but the police operatives hurriedly alighted from their vehicle and engaged them in a shoot-out.

He added, “In the ensuing gun duel, two of the armed robbers, whose identities were yet to be established suffered extensive injuries, while others made good their escape into the nearby bush with bullet wounds.

“On the spot, the police recovered one AK 47 rifle with 22 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, two AK 47 magazines, cutlasses, including assorted charms.”

Majia disclosed that the two injured suspects were rushed to the hospital but were confirmed dead on arrival.