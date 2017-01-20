Two Teachers Serially Rape Pupil After Forcing Her To Watch Sex Films (Photo)

Two private school teachers identified as Stanley Akanno and Olakunle Hassan, have been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly raping a female pupil of a school in Amuwo Odofin. The suspects who were paraded on Thursday by Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2, AIG Kayode Aderanti, were said to have serially defiled …

The post Two Teachers Serially Rape Pupil After Forcing Her To Watch Sex Films (Photo) appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

