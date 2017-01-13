Pages Navigation Menu

Two UNILAG students graduate with 5.0 CGPA

Posted on Jan 13, 2017

Two graduating students of the University of Lagos have also recorded 5.00 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in 2015/2016 academic session, just like Ayodele Dada recorded same feat in the previous year. Prof. Rahamon Bello, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, who gave the hint during the 2016/2017 matriculation on Friday, named the two students as: […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

