TY Bello Celebrates 39th Birthday
Renowned Nigerian photographer, TY Bello celebrated her 39th birthday today. The delectable photographer was treated to an amazing surprise by her friends and she shared her joy on photo-sharing app, Instagram. Birthday me .. woke up to this.. I’m surrounded by the most awesome people on the planet these awesome people showed up at 630 …
The post TY Bello Celebrates 39th Birthday appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG