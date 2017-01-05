Tyronne Ebuehi makes U-turn, pledges future to Nigeria – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Tyronne Ebuehi makes U-turn, pledges future to Nigeria

Tyronne Ebuehi makes U-turn, pledges future to Nigeria
Dutch club, Ado Den Haag right-back, Tyronne Ebuehi, has finally pledged his international carrier to his fatherland, Nigeria. He is expected to make his international debut for Nigeria in March in a game against Senegal. Ebuehi was born in Holland to
