Tyronne Ebuehi makes U-turn, pledges future to Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Tyronne Ebuehi makes U-turn, pledges future to Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Dutch club, Ado Den Haag right-back, Tyronne Ebuehi, has finally pledged his international carrier to his fatherland, Nigeria. He is expected to make his international debut for Nigeria in March in a game against Senegal. Ebuehi was born in Holland to …
Tyronne Ebuehi to play for Nigeria in March
