Tyronne Ebuehi to play for Nigeria in March – The Punch

Tyronne Ebuehi to play for Nigeria in March



Ado Den Haag's rising star Tyronne Ebuehi has pledged his international future to Nigeria after a tough battle to convince the player to play for the Super Eagles. The 21-year-old Dutch-born defender, who has not featured for Holland at any levels, is …
