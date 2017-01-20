Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

U.S. airstrikes kill 80 ISIL fighters, 2 senior Al-Qaida leaders in Libya

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments

An overnight U.S. precision airstrikes on two Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant training camps near Sirte, Libya, are estimated to have killed more than 80 enemy fighters, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Defence, Ash Carter said. Carter told reporters at the Pentagon that the airstrikes were vital in the American and coalition…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post U.S. airstrikes kill 80 ISIL fighters, 2 senior Al-Qaida leaders in Libya appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.