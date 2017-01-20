U.S. airstrikes kill 80 ISIL fighters, 2 senior Al-Qaida leaders in Libya

An overnight U.S. precision airstrikes on two Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant training camps near Sirte, Libya, are estimated to have killed more than 80 enemy fighters, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Defence, Ash Carter said. Carter told reporters at the Pentagon that the airstrikes were vital in the American and coalition…

The post U.S. airstrikes kill 80 ISIL fighters, 2 senior Al-Qaida leaders in Libya appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

