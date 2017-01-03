Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

U.S. applauds compromise by Kabila, opposition in DR Congo

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in United States, World | 0 comments

The U.S. says it applauds the Dec. 31 signing of an inclusive political compromise agreement by the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and opposition party leaders. The U.S. Department of State, in a statement issued by Deputy Spokesman Mark Toner, said the agreement would pave the way for peaceful and democratic elections…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post U.S. applauds compromise by Kabila, opposition in DR Congo appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.