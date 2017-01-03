U.S. applauds compromise by Kabila, opposition in DR Congo
The U.S. says it applauds the Dec. 31 signing of an inclusive political compromise agreement by the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and opposition party leaders. The U.S. Department of State, in a statement issued by Deputy Spokesman Mark Toner, said the agreement would pave the way for peaceful and democratic elections…
The post U.S. applauds compromise by Kabila, opposition in DR Congo appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG