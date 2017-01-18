U.S., Britain ask South Sudan to retract ‘reckless’ regime change comment
South Sudan Army accused the Troika of plotting a regime change with rebel officials.
The post U.S., Britain ask South Sudan to retract ‘reckless’ regime change comment appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG