U.S. commended Jammeh for departing The Gambia peacefully

New York – The U.S. has commended Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for its show of leadership in peacefully ousting former President of The Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, after weeks of political stalemate.

The U.S. Department of State, in a statement by its spokesperson, Mr Mark Toner, also welcomed the ongoing peaceful transition in the country and the commitment to democracy by the people.

“The United States welcomes the ongoing peaceful transition of power in The Gambia and congratulates President Adama Barrow on his inauguration.

“We applaud the commitment to democracy and the restraint shown by the Gambian people over the past weeks.

“We commend the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and other regional partners for their leadership in addressing the situation,” the statement said.

The U.S. also commended Jammeh for departing The Gambia peacefully and avoiding the use of violence.

“We appreciate the decision by Yahya Jammeh to depart The Gambia peacefully.

“We also echo President Barrow’s call for Gambians to unite and work together as brothers and sisters for the future of The Gambia.

“The United States is proud of our close ties to the people of The Gambia and looks forward to working closely with President Barrow and his team to achieve the aspirations of all Gambians.”

The post U.S. commended Jammeh for departing The Gambia peacefully appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

