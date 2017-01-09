U.S. condemns Jerusalem terrorist attack
The U.S. has condemned Sunday’s vehicular attack on Israelisoldiers, saying it is ‘horrific’. The U.S. Department of Defence, said the country remains committed to Israel’s security and will stand by it to combat all forms of terrorism. A statement by Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook, expressed condolences to the victims. “We condemn in the strongest…
