Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

U.S. condemns Jerusalem terrorist attack

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in United States, World | 0 comments

The U.S. has condemned Sunday’s vehicular attack on Israelisoldiers, saying it is ‘horrific’. The U.S. Department of Defence, said the country remains committed to Israel’s security and will stand by it to combat all forms of terrorism. A statement by Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook, expressed condolences to the victims. “We condemn in the strongest…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post U.S. condemns Jerusalem terrorist attack appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.