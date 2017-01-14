U.S donates tents to the Nigerian Police Force

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that the United States on Friday donated eight military-grade multi-purpose tents to the Nigeria Police Force to ensure quick restoration of civil authorities in communities liberated from Boko Haram insurgents in Borno. Ms Rosalyn Wiese, the Director of the U.S.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

