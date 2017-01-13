U.S. ends preferential policy toward Cuban migrants
The U.S. has ended a preferential policy toward Cubans who arrived in the country illegally. A report on Friday in Washington said that under most circumstances they would henceforth be sent home rather than allowed to apply for residency. The White House said in a statement that the change means people who flee the communist…
The post U.S. ends preferential policy toward Cuban migrants appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG