U.S. Marines to deploy 300 troops to Afghanistan’s embattled south
The U.S. Marines will deploy 300 troops to Afghanistan’s embattled southern Helmand province as part of NATO’s advise-assist mission, the Marine Corps announced on Saturday. “Task Force Southwest, led by Brig.-Gen. Roger Turner Jr will train and advise key leaders within the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and the 505th Zone National Police,’’ a statement…
