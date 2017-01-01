U.S. New Year’s snowstorm to usher in coldest air since 2014
Arctic air will plunge into the Northwest over the next few days and bring a frigid and snowy start to 2017, according to AccuWeather, an American weather forecasting services company has said. A snowstorm will precede and accompany the Arctic surge and create slippery travel over much of the region from New Year’s Day to…
The post U.S. New Year’s snowstorm to usher in coldest air since 2014 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG