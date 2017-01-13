Pages Navigation Menu

U.S, Other Countries Have Refused to Return Recovered Stolen Assets from Nigeria – Dabiri-Erewa, Prof. Sagay Appeal to Nigerians to Lend their Voices to Campaign

Posted on Jan 13, 2017

The duo of the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay and Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, have called on Nigerians home and abroad to join hands in the call for the unconditional and immediate release of recovered stolen assets of Nigeria stashed abroad. This […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

