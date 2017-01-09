U.S. ship fires warning shots at Iranian Guard boats
The crew of the U.S. ship attempted to make contact with the Iranians over the radio, but received no response, an official said.
The post U.S. ship fires warning shots at Iranian Guard boats appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG