U.S. warns Yahya Jammeh: ‘You’re losing opportunities’

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Gambia, World | 0 comments

The U.S. has warned the embattled President Yahya Jammeh of The Gambia, saying he is losing opportunities to peacefully handover to President-elect Adama Barrow and avoid the consequences of his actions. Jammeh’s tenure ends Jan. 19, the same day that Barrow is expected to be sworn-in as his successor. Both the African Union and ECOWAS…

