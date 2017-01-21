UBA Bank Entry Level Recruitment 2017 (How To Apply)

MyNaijaInfo.com

APPLY For UBA BANK Job 2017. The United Bank for Africa invites all qualified candidates to apply for the position of a Customer Service Officer in Lagos. See Job Description, Qualifications and How To Apply below: United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, with operations in 20 African countries and 3 global financial centres: London, Paris and New York. From a single country organisation founded in 1949 in Nigeria UBA has grown to become a pan-African provider of financial services with over 11 million customers, through close to 1000 business offices and touch points globally. ALSO READ: How Army Shot and Killed 11 Pro Biafra Protesters in Port Harcourt Applications are invited for the position below: Job Title: Customer Service Officer Location: Lagos Island, Lagos, Nigeria Job Type: Full Time Industries: Banking / Finance & Investment Role and Responsibilities – Handle customer enquiries professionally in line with stated service level agreements with other departments, respond to complaints / enquiries in a timely and courteous manner and demonstrate an effective feedback mechanism in the course of duty – Log in all queries using Group Response Portal (GRP) or any other CRM application at all times. – […]

The post UBA Bank Entry Level Recruitment 2017 (How To Apply) appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

