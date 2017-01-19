UBA explains strong delegation at World Economic Forum in Davos

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has said the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF), offers the Bank a platform to build engagement with international institutions. UBA CEO, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, speaking on the WEF, said: “It is critical that UBA join world business and political leaders to discuss issues central to the progress of our world, and with specific relevance to the continent of Africa. UBA is the natural partner for those seeking access to Africa’s business opportunities – we look forward to engaging with the world’s business community – to show that Africa is open to business and that UBA is ready to partner.”

Despite the strong economic headwinds across Africa currently, the Group has committed to increasing its pan-African footprint. Its strengths in corporate banking, payment technology, trade finance, and its millions-strong customer base make UBA a natural partner for global businesses focused on the African opportunity.

Accordingly, Uzoka led a senior executive team of UBA to the annual meeting Economic Forum, which opened in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, describing it as one of the most important events on the global economic calendar.

The UBA delegation will interact with global business and political leaders during the event. The delegation will also include Group Head of Correspondent Banking Sola Yomi-Ajayi and Head of Embassies and Development Organisations( EMDOs), Dupe K. Olusola, responsible for relationships with multilateral and development organisations.

UBA has established itself as one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, with presence in 19 African countries, as well as globally in London, New York and Paris.



