Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UBA To Install ATM In Barracks For Troops Fighting Boko Haram – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
UBA To Install ATM In Barracks For Troops Fighting Boko Haram
Information Nigeria
The United Bank for Africa (UBA) says it will to deploy Automated Teller Machine (ATM) to the Maimalari Barracks in Maiduguri to provide service to troops fighting insurgency. Malam Salihu Ngulde, the UBA North-East Regional Director, disclosed this to …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.