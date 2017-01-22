UBA To Install ATM In Barracks For Troops Fighting Boko Haram – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
UBA To Install ATM In Barracks For Troops Fighting Boko Haram
Information Nigeria
The United Bank for Africa (UBA) says it will to deploy Automated Teller Machine (ATM) to the Maimalari Barracks in Maiduguri to provide service to troops fighting insurgency. Malam Salihu Ngulde, the UBA North-East Regional Director, disclosed this to …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG