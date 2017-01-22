Pages Navigation Menu

UBA To Install ATM In Barracks For Troops Fighting Boko Haram

Posted on Jan 22, 2017

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) says it will to deploy Automated Teller Machine (ATM) to the Maimalari Barracks in Maiduguri to provide service to troops fighting insurgency. Malam Salihu Ngulde, the UBA North-East Regional Director, disclosed this to newsmen shortly after he visited the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Sunday in Maiduguri. …

