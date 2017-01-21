Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Google loses another bright mind to Uber: engineer Amit Singhal

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Apple is to Tesla what Google is to Uber — at least, when it comes to employee migration. On Friday, Amit Singhal became the latest bright mind to bid adieu to Google and bonjour to black cars.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Google loses another bright mind to Uber: engineer Amit Singhal appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.