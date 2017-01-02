Pages Navigation Menu

UBTH lost 5months to strike – CMD

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Health, News | 0 comments

The Chief Medical Director (CMD),University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Prof. Michael Ibadin, on Monday said industrial actions disrupted medical activities in the hospital for a cumulative period of five months in 2016. Ibadin disclosed this during interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Benin.

