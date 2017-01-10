Uche Jombo Shares Lovely Photos With Husband To Celebrate His Day
Nollywood actress, Uche Jumbo took to her page to celebrate her man’s birthday by flaunting him on her social media page. The actress who is married to Kenney Rodriguez took to her social media page to share lovely photos of her man. The 37-year-old actress shared the photos below on her social media page and…
The post Uche Jombo Shares Lovely Photos With Husband To Celebrate His Day appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG