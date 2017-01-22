Udoji Urges Kano Pillars’ Fans’ Support To Beat 3SC – Complete Sports Nigeria
Udoji Urges Kano Pillars' Fans' Support To Beat 3SC
Kano Pillars defender, Chinedu Udoji is banking on home support to beat Shooting Stars in today's Nigeria Professional Football League matchday-three fixture, reports Completesportsnigeria.com. The Sai Masu Gida are looking to get back to winning ways …
